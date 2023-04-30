Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 36,500 VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.39% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000.

USTB traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,404. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.03 and a 1 year high of $49.69.

The VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

