Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 32,723 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,561 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,398 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,576 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,021,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,190,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $32.93. 1,492,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,872. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

