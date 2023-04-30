Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Buys New Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

TIP stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.18. 4,474,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920,848. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.