Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.74. 452,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,920. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.40.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

