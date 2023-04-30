Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $56.15. 1,225,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,708. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $62.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

