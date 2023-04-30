RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Short Interest Up 41.5% in April

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,000 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the March 31st total of 166,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RIBT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 15,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,424. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIBT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

