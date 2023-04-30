Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.26 Per Share

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 1.2646 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Rexel’s previous dividend of $0.73.

Rexel Stock Up 4.1 %

OTCMKTS:RXEEY opened at $23.47 on Friday. Rexel has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23.

Get Rexel alerts:

About Rexel

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.