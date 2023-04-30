Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.26 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 1.2646 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Rexel’s previous dividend of $0.73.

Rexel Stock Up 4.1 %

OTCMKTS:RXEEY opened at $23.47 on Friday. Rexel has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23.

About Rexel

(Get Rating)

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.