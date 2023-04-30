Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.26 Per Share

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 1.2646 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Rexel’s previous dividend of $0.73.
Rexel Stock Up 4.1 %
OTCMKTS:RXEEY opened at $23.47 on Friday. Rexel has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23.
About Rexel
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rexel (RXEEY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.