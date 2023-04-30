Reviewing NEXGEL (NXGL) & Its Competitors

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) is one of 226 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NEXGEL to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of NEXGEL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of NEXGEL shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get NEXGEL alerts:

Profitability

This table compares NEXGEL and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXGEL -231.63% -53.47% -38.40% NEXGEL Competitors -498.51% -112.04% -26.81%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NEXGEL $2.05 million -$4.75 million -1.84 NEXGEL Competitors $1.14 billion $56.61 million -5.72

This table compares NEXGEL and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NEXGEL’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NEXGEL. NEXGEL is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

NEXGEL has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NEXGEL’s competitors have a beta of 1.36, indicating that their average share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for NEXGEL and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXGEL 0 0 0 0 N/A NEXGEL Competitors 1058 3661 7850 187 2.56

NEXGEL currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 220.51%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 16.58%. Given NEXGEL’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NEXGEL is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

NEXGEL competitors beat NEXGEL on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About NEXGEL

(Get Rating)

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. NEXGEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXGEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXGEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.