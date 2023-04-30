Reviewing Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT)

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Nextracker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leonardo DRS 22.60% 10.16% 5.76% Nextracker N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leonardo DRS $2.69 billion 1.46 $405.00 million $2.10 7.17 Nextracker $1.46 billion 0.99 $50.91 million N/A N/A

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Nextracker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Leonardo DRS has higher revenue and earnings than Nextracker.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Leonardo DRS and Nextracker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leonardo DRS 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nextracker 0 2 13 0 2.87

Leonardo DRS currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.39%. Nextracker has a consensus price target of $40.31, suggesting a potential upside of 28.00%. Given Nextracker’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nextracker is more favorable than Leonardo DRS.

Summary

Leonardo DRS beats Nextracker on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leonardo DRS



Leonardo DRS, Inc. engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Sensors & Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The Advanced Sensors & Computing segment has been aligned to push towards a more autonomous future. It consists of six business units, which include Airborne & Intelligence Systems, Daylight Solutions, DRS RADA Technologies, Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems, Land Electronics, and Naval Electronics. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of both a ground vehicle integrator and naval power and propulsion system provider. Leonardo DRS was founded by Leonard Newman and David E. Gross in 1969 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

About Nextracker



Nextracker Inc. is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

