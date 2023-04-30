Reviewing Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) and Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ)

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) and Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Boxlight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Boxlight and Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -1.82% -11.99% -2.84% Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $221.78 million 0.12 -$3.74 million ($0.07) -5.01 Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Boxlight and Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boxlight.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Boxlight and Jianzhi Education Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jianzhi Education Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boxlight presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 541.57%. Given Boxlight’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Summary

Boxlight beats Jianzhi Education Technology Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, selling, and providing interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. It also designs, manufactures, and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands. The company was founded by Herbert Myers and Sloan Myers in 1985 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media advertising services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

