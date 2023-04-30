Reviewing Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) & Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) and Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.2% of Atreca shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Mustang Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Atreca shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Mustang Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atreca and Mustang Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca N/A N/A -$97.16 million ($2.52) -0.40 Mustang Bio N/A N/A -$77.53 million ($11.24) -0.38

Analyst Recommendations

Atreca is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mustang Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Atreca and Mustang Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mustang Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Atreca presently has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 666.67%. Mustang Bio has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,315.09%. Given Mustang Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mustang Bio is more favorable than Atreca.

Volatility and Risk

Atreca has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mustang Bio has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atreca and Mustang Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca N/A -90.88% -53.12% Mustang Bio N/A -106.95% -67.39%

Summary

Atreca beats Mustang Bio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel antibody-based therapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A. Serafini, Paulette A. Dillon, Daniel Emerling, Wayne Volkmuth, Jonathan Woo, Yann Chong Tan, William H. Robinson and Lawrence J. Steinman on June 11, 2010 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the translation of medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline includes CAR T therapies for hematologic malignancies, CAR T therapies for solid tumors, and gene therapies for rare genetic disorders. The company was founded on March 13, 2015 and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

