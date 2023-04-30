Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.