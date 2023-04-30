Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.
