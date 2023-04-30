ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the March 31st total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 147.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ReTo Eco-Solutions alerts:

ReTo Eco-Solutions Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of RETO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 921,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,134. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.