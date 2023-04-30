Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.31) price target on the stock.
Resolute Mining Stock Up 4.7 %
LON RSG opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.31) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.03. The company has a market capitalization of £521.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,225.00 and a beta of 1.01. Resolute Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 9.16 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 27.66 ($0.35).
Resolute Mining Company Profile
