Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.31) price target on the stock.

LON RSG opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.31) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.03. The company has a market capitalization of £521.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,225.00 and a beta of 1.01. Resolute Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 9.16 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 27.66 ($0.35).

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

