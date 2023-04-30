ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ResMed Stock Up 7.0 %

RMD stock opened at $240.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.84. ResMed has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $247.65.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of ResMed

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,818,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,818,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,076,260. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $300,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 17.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Further Reading

