Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0967 on Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last week, Request has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $96.71 million and $5.23 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0967 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00027365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019276 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018119 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,207.22 or 1.00000285 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09287735 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $825,581.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

