Request Price Hits $0.0934 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, Request has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0934 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market cap of $93.43 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00027070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019137 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017931 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001123 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,415.34 or 1.00006275 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09610324 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $5,309,469.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

