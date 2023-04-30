Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-$6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q2 guidance to $6.40-6.60 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of RS traded down $8.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,003. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $160.29 and a 52 week high of $264.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,573,000 after purchasing an additional 134,295 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,607,000 after purchasing an additional 122,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

