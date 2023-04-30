Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $6.40-$6.60 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $247.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $160.29 and a fifty-two week high of $264.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.99.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at $18,320,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,320,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.