Regatta Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,407 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth $92,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter valued at $3,271,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.84. 60,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,629. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $7.93.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

