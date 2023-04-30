Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $259,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.00. 4,365,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,262. The company has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average of $97.89. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

