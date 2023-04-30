Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,291,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,698. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.32. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

