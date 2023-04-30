Regatta Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.18. 1,318,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,612. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.61. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.47.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
