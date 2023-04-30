Regatta Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,580 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,221,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,890,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.40 billion, a PE ratio of 159.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $281.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.