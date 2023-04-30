Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,200 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $978,777,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $793,975,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $143,144,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 0.2 %

RRX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.16. The company had a trading volume of 317,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,048. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.40 and a 200-day moving average of $136.02. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $162.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

