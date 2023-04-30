Raymond James Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $130.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

