Raymond James Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $130.00

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

