Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 909,900 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Rain Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 65.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 224,900.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rain Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rain Oncology Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $255.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.08. Rain Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $14.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Rain Oncology will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RAIN shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rain Oncology from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

About Rain Oncology

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

