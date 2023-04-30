Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
QRTEB stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEB. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth $39,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.
