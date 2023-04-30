Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 4.5 %

QRTEB stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

In other news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $108,100. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEB. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth $39,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

