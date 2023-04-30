QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 980,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ QNST opened at $11.11 on Friday. QuinStreet has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $597.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $134.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. Equities analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at QuinStreet

Several equities analysts have commented on QNST shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,055,058.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,623,661.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its position in QuinStreet by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 10.1% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

