Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY23 guidance to $8.45-8.95 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DGX opened at $138.81 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.10 and a 200 day moving average of $144.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

Several analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 775.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Stories

