Quantum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45.56 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $560.55 and $45.56 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00027098 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019292 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018153 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,187.79 or 0.99962410 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.