Qtum Trading Down 1.4% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.85 or 0.00009684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $298.17 million and approximately $30.31 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,896.19 or 0.06443812 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00058545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00039346 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00021844 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,637,381 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

