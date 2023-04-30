Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Lifted by Analyst

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Prologis in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLD. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Shares of PLD opened at $125.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $170.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

