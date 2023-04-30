Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Murphy USA Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Murphy USA in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.47. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $18.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.77 EPS.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $275.23 on Friday. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.