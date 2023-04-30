Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.
Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$203.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$211.20 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.
Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance
Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$13.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.53 and a 52 week high of C$20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.47.
Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.44%.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
