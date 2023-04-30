Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$203.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$211.20 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

INE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.35.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$13.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.53 and a 52 week high of C$20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.47.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.44%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.