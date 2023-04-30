Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Lowered by Analyst

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for SolarEdge Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.93 EPS.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.15.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $285.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 173.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.