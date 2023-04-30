PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,908. PVH has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

