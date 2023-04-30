Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Down 20.6% in April

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PMO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.29. 102,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,941. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Further Reading

