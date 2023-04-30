PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of PureTech Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureTech Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PureTech Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in PureTech Health by 1,857.1% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

PureTech Health Stock Performance

Shares of PRTC opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.87. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $38.90.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.