Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on PUMSY shares. UBS Group cut Puma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Puma from GBX 3,620 ($45.21) to GBX 3,180 ($39.72) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Societe Generale cut Puma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Puma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $864.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUMSY traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $5.93. 6,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,114. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

