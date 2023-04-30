Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.

Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 355,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 45.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

