PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PGCPF) Short Interest Update

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PGCPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,600 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 719,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PTT Global Chemical Public from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

PTT Global Chemical Public Stock Performance

PTT Global Chemical Public stock remained flat at $1.32 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32. PTT Global Chemical Public has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $1.32.

