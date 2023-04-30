PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Announces Dividend of $0.55

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.5459 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from PT Astra International Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.08.
PT Astra International Tbk Trading Up 0.9 %
PTAIY opened at $9.28 on Friday. PT Astra International Tbk has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $10.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75.
PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile
