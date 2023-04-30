Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $130.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.22 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 28.77%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

NYSE PFS opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.95. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

In other news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,211,421.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 535,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,877.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,211,421.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 535,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,877.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO George Lista purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,069.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 214,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 96,030 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

