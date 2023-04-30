Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Boosted by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 458.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,220 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Prologis by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,621,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.09. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $170.26. The firm has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

