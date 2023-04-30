Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Stock Up 2.5 %

PLD stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,621,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,003. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $170.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $115.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.14%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Further Reading

