Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $167.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $156.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $368.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.01 and its 200-day moving average is $144.06. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $162.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

