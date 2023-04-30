Premia Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Premia token can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Premia has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Premia has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $144,778.50 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

