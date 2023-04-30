PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,473,200 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 3,080,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 167.8 days.
PointsBet Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of PBTHF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. 159,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,911. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. PointsBet has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.88.
About PointsBet
