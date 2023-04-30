PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

PLDT Trading Up 1.1 %

PLDT stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. PLDT has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57.

Get PLDT alerts:

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $962.71 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLDT Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,326,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 56,921 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,279,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 54,583 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 46,570 shares during the period. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.